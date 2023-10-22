Wanted for 2016 'murder' of 2 nephews nabbed in Davao del Norte

COTABATO CITY — The long hand of the law on Friday reached a man in Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte who allegedly murdered his two nephews in Esperanza, Agusan del Sur in 2016.

Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft, director of the Police Regional Office-13 that has jurisdiction over Agusan del Sur province, said on Sunday that the suspect, Loreto Necicito, 45, who allegedly shot dead his nephews with a Magnum .375 revolver, is now detained and awaiting prosecution.

Kraft said Necicito yielded peacefully when personnel of PRO-13 and counterparts from units of the Region 12 police arrived at the house in Barangay Salvacion in Santo Tomas where he stayed for seven years and showed him a warrant for his arrest from the Regional Trial Court Branch 7 in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur.

The court has not set a bail for his temporary release, according to Kraft.

"He shall remain detained, thus, until the court decides on the criminal case filed against him," Kraft added.

Necicito immediately escaped and hid in Santo Tomas after he was charged with having repeatedly hacked his two nephews with a machete and finished them off with a handgun following an altercation in a residential area in Barangay Odiong in Esperanza on Jan. 1, 2016.

Kraft said that he is thankful to the confidential informants, which included community leaders in the faraway Santo Tomas, for helping locate Necicito in the municipality, which is under the jurisdiction of PRO-11.