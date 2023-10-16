2 men wanted for alleged rape of minor arrested in Agusan del Sur

COTABATO CITY— Policemen on Saturday arrested two men in Veruela, Agusan del Sur who were wanted for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl.

Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft, director of the Police Regional Office-13, announced on Monday the arrest of the suspects Wilmar Maturan, 20 and the 21-year-old Dejun Cagud in separate operations conducted by personnel of the Veruela Municipal Police Station and the Agusan del Sur Provincial Police Office. The suspects are now both detained.

Kraft said police intelligence agents had tracked them down with the help of vigilant tipsters which include barangay officials in Veruela.

The duo was charged before at the Regional Trial Court Branch 55 in Trento Town, Agusan del Sur for having sexually molested a 17-year-old girl in one of the barangays in Veruela on March 16, 2023.

Kraft said that Maturan and Cagud voluntarily turned themselves in when police teams arrived at their hideouts and showed them copies of the warrants for their arrest.