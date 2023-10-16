^

Nation

2 men wanted for alleged rape of minor arrested in Agusan del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 16, 2023 | 5:09pm
2 men wanted for alleged rape of minor arrested in Agusan del Sur
File photo of prisoner
File photo

COTABATO CITY— Policemen on Saturday arrested two men in Veruela, Agusan del Sur who were wanted for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl.

Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft, director of the Police Regional Office-13, announced on Monday the arrest of the suspects Wilmar Maturan, 20 and the 21-year-old Dejun Cagud in separate operations conducted by personnel of the Veruela Municipal Police Station and the Agusan del Sur Provincial Police Office. The suspects are now both detained.

Kraft said police intelligence agents had tracked them down with the help of vigilant tipsters which include barangay officials in Veruela.

The duo was charged before at the Regional Trial Court Branch 55 in Trento Town, Agusan del Sur for having sexually molested a 17-year-old girl in one of the barangays in Veruela on March 16, 2023. 

Kraft said that Maturan and Cagud voluntarily turned themselves in when police teams arrived at their hideouts and showed them copies of the warrants for their arrest.

vuukle comment

AGUSAN DEL SUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Olivarez clarifies parking lot incident

Olivarez clarifies parking lot incident

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
Parañaque Mayor Eric Olivarez yesterday denied owning a car that was illegally parked in a space designated for persons...
Nation
fbtw
Transport groups to go on strike over extortion

Transport groups to go on strike over extortion

By Romina Cabrera | 2 days ago
At least seven transport groups have warned yesterday that they will stage another transport holiday if alleged extortion...
Nation
fbtw

Toddler falls into sewer, found dead

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
A three-year-old boy was found dead yesterday afternoon following hours of searching by rescue workers after he fell into a sewer in Barangay 176, Caloocan on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Beaches in former Abu Sayyaf enclaves in Sulu now tourist attractions

Beaches in former Abu Sayyaf enclaves in Sulu now tourist attractions

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Unknown to most Filipinos, white sand beach resorts in all four corners of Sulu are operating round-the-clock for two years...
Nation
fbtw

BI denies entry to American sex offender

By Rudy Santos | 18 hours ago
Immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) barred from entering the country on Oct. 11 another American previously convicted of sex crimes in the US.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Intramuros to see tourism boost

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
The historic “Walled City of Intramuros” in Manila is expecting a technology and systems upgrade on its tourism infrastructure after the Departments of Tourism and Science and Technology signed an agreement...
Nation
fbtw

Pray rosary for Holy Land, Catholics urged

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The Archdiocese of Manila is asking parishes and communities to pray the rosary on Oct. 17 to attain peace in the Holy Land.
Nation
fbtw
WHO to elect chief for Western Pacific

WHO to elect chief for Western Pacific

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Member-states of the World Health Organization in the Western Pacific region will elect a new regional director tomorrow...
Nation
fbtw
Water board extends irrigation supply from Angat

Water board extends irrigation supply from Angat

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 18 hours ago
Irrigation allocation from Angat Dam for rice fields in Bulacan and Pampanga has been extended until Nov. 15 by the National...
Nation
fbtw
10 nabbed for marijuana

10 nabbed for marijuana

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
Ten suspected drug couriers were arrested for allegedly attempting to sneak out marijuana with an estimated value of P2 million...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with