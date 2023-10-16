BI denies entry to American sex offender

MANILA, Philippines — Immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) barred from entering the country on Oct. 11 another American previously convicted of sex crimes in the US.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the excluded passenger as Todd Nolan Jones, 60, who was intercepted before midnight last Tuesday at the NAIA Terminal 1 moments after he arrived on an Eva Air flight from Taipei.

Jones was immediately denied entry and booked on the first available flight back to his port of origin. He was later placed in the BI blacklist of undesirable aliens.

According to the US government, Jones was convicted by a California court in 2000 on three counts of sexually molesting children under 13 years old.

Tansingco said sex offenders are prone to repeat their crimes despite their conviction and service of sentence.