Village watchman dead, another hurt in 'gun duel'

COTABATO CITY — A volunteer community watchman died while another was hurt in what was observed by witnesses as a western-styled gun duel movie scene in Barangay Kalanganan 2 in Cotabato City on Wednesday night.

In a statement Thursday, the Cotabato City Police Office said that the slain barangay tanod, Michael Mantawil Guiamad, 32, and his adversary, the 47-year-old Angka Unos Pasandalan, were longtime enemies.

Onlookers told reporters that the duo seemed ready for a gunfight when they met in Purok Fishpond in Barangay Kalanganan 2. They shouted invectives at each other before they drew handguns from their waists and opened fire.

Guiamad died on the spot, according to an officer, Police Lt. Rustan Deaño of the Cotabato City Police Precinct II, who dispatched a team to investigate the incident that caused panic among villagers.

Pasandalan, who sustained gunshot wounds, is now confined in a hospital, guarded by policemen.

The local police shall file criminal cases, which include possession of an unlicensed firearm, against Pasandalan.