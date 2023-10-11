Drunk man runs amok in Zamboanga City, one woman hurt

COTABATO CITY — A drunk man went berserk and wounded a woman in a machete attack at a busy spot in Barangay Cabaluay in Zamboanga City on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Simplicio Dahili, was subdued by bystanders after he hacked the victim, Evelyn Empirados, in the upper arm and leg.

Citing initial reports by investigators, Col. Alexander Lozano, director of the Zamboanga City Police Office, on Wednesday said that Dahili first scared villagers at one spot in Barangay Cabaluay, swishing his machete in the air as repeatedly warned to attack them.

The suspect then ran to a nearby bakery from where he grabbed Empirados by her hair, pulled her out and hacked her twice, hitting her in the arm and leg.

Irate onlookers immediately turned over the badly beaten Dahili to responding policemen, who clamped him down in a police detention facility.

Dahili is now locked in a detention facility of the Zamboanga City Police Precinct 3.

The wounded Empirados, on the other hand, is now confined in a hospital where she was rushed by emergency responders for treatment.