^

Nation

ASF state of calamity in 2 Oriental Mindoro towns

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
October 11, 2023 | 12:00am
ASF state of calamity in 2 Oriental Mindoro towns
Meat products are up for sale at a public market in Marikina on June 23, 2023.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Two towns in Oriental Mindoro have been placed under a state of calamity after reporting their first cases of African swine fever (ASF).

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan declared a state of calamity in Roxas and Mansalay on Monday upon the recommendation of Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito Dolor.

He said three confirmed cases were recorded in Barangays Bagumbayan and Dangay in Roxas while hog deaths were reported in Mansalay in the past week.

Dolor issued Executive Order No. 66 banning the transport of hogs and pork products from the two towns to prevent the spread of the swine disease.

The Department of Agriculture said it would send test kits to five more barangays in Roxas and one barangay in Mansalay to determine if there are other ASF cases.

The province has been ASF-free in the past four years.

Meanwhile, the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) gave assurance that that there is no pork shortage in the country despite recording new ASF cases.

SINAG executive director Jayson Cainglet called for more stringent border protection measures to protect the local hog industry.

“The ASF is a global phenomenon, yet the impact and devastation is longer and more destructive in our country. This is because we continue to be the only country without first border inspection facilities,” Cainglet said.

He said local producers are bearing the cost of increased biosecurity even as he lamented that there is “no real quarantine inspection” of imported pork.

He pushed for indemnification for local hog raisers to ensure proper reporting of ASF cases.

vuukle comment

ASF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 killed in Misamis Oriental ambush

3 killed in Misamis Oriental ambush

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Three individuals in a cargo truck loaded with motorcycles were killed in an ambush on Tuesday morning in Gingoog City, Misamis...
Nation
fbtw
Remulla uncovers &lsquo;sue me&rsquo; scheme

Remulla uncovers ‘sue me’ scheme

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Some foreigners are suing themselves to avoid or delay deportation in a bid to continue their illegal activities in the Philippines,...
Nation
fbtw
4 dead in Zamboanga City highway accident

4 dead in Zamboanga City highway accident

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
Four laborers died in a highway accident that involved two cargo trucks in Barangay Licomo, Zamboanga City on Tuesday...
Nation
fbtw
Ricardo Cepeda held for syndicated estafa

Ricardo Cepeda held for syndicated estafa

By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
Actor Ricardo Cepeda was arrested in Caloocan City on charges of syndicated estafa.
Nation
fbtw
Recruiter gets life for trafficking 5 girls

Recruiter gets life for trafficking 5 girls

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has sentenced a recruiter to life in prison and fined P2 million for trafficking five girls for prosti...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

BI: Foreigners with Philippine passports a national security issue

By Evelyn Macairan | 3 hours ago
The proliferation of illegally acquired Philippine passports should be considered a national security issue, the Bureau of Immigration said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

7 held for large-scale illegal recruitment

By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 hours ago
Seven people accused of large-scale illegal recruitment and human trafficking were arrested in Quezon City on Monday.
Nation
fbtw

American sex offender denied entry into Philippines

By Rudy Santos | 3 hours ago
Immigration officers prevented a 66-year-old American convicted of sex crimes from entering the country on Oct. 8, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City tops Philippines' richest cities &mdash; COA report

Quezon City tops Philippines' richest cities — COA report

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
For three consecutive years, Metro Manila's most populous city has secured the top spot on the list, as indicated in previous...
Nation
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 16 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with