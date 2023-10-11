4 dead in Zamboanga road mishap

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Four people died and three others were injured when a truck carrying hogs collided with another truck in Sitio Tigbao, Barangay Licomo in Zamboanga City yesterday.

Police said about a dozen pigs were also killed due to the impact of the crash.

The fatalities were identified as Roseller Tomotong, Ariel Lipay, Bobong Magat and a certain Noli.

The driver of one of the trucks, Herbert dela Rosa, and two other passengers, Jerry Mallari and Felix Santos, were injured. They were taken to the Ipil Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the other truck, Elowino Lorenzo, was unhurt.