7 held for large-scale illegal recruitment

MANILA, Philippines — Seven people accused of large-scale illegal recruitment and human trafficking were arrested in Quezon City on Monday.

Arrested were Aida Agpas, Mae Angeline Miranda, Liezel Calantoc, Marv Devin Cachero, Vivian Puzon, Edelyn Medios and Raymund Rodrigo.

Three other members of their group remain at large.

Brig. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., National Capital Region Police Office director, said the suspects were arrested during a law enforcement operation in Barangay Ramon Magsaysay at around 10 a.m.

The operation stemmed from the complaints of at least 177 people who claimed the suspects took their hard-earned money in exchange for jobs in other countries such as Canada, Poland, New Zealand and Australia.

The suspects allegedly collected P200,000 to P300,000 each from the victims, which they claimed were processing fees for their jobs abroad.

Police said the suspects amassed P43 million from the complainants.

The suspects are being held on charges of violating Republic Act 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, and RA 10022 for illegal recruitment.