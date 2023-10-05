JSCC begins work on first 'Green Justice Zone' in Palawan

Puerto Princesa City in Palawan province became the country’s 12th Justice Zone and the first ever “Green Justice Zone”, the premiere showcase of collaboration between the national and local governments for effective and efficient delivery of justice for environmental protection. The undertaking is a project of the Supreme Court, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Department of Justice.

MANILA, Philippines – The Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC), composed of the Supreme Court of the Philippines, Department of Justice and Department of the Interior and Local Government, continued its drive to establish Justice Zones across the country as its representatives met with key officials of the Provincial Government of Palawan and Puerto Princesa City last September 27.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh led the effort for the ground work to establish Puerto Princesa City, Palawan as the 12th Justice Zone thus far.

Justice Singh, who heads the JSCC Technical Working Group on Processes and Capacity Building, had fruitful dialogues with Palawan Gov. and Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Chair Dennis Socrates and Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron to prepare for the bNovember 10 formal launch of Puerto Princesa as the first ever “Green Justice Zone”.

This is seen to be the premiere showcase of national-local government collaboration for efficient and effective delivery of justice in environmental protection and natural resource management.

Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Michael Frederick Musngi and Court of Appeals Associate Justice Jaime Fortunato Caringal likewise attended the dialogues of the JSCC with local chief executives.

The JSCC was created on April 30, 2010 to serve as a joint forum for dialogue on issues of common interest and mechanism for effective coordination and sharing of information in support of planning and implementation of joint initiatives among justice sector institutions specifically the SC, DOJ and DILG.