Cops kill suspect in rape-slay of 3-year-old girl in Sultan Kudarat

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 29, 2023 | 4:54pm
Volunteers carry the cadaver of the slain Rolando Baylon, Sr. who was killed in a shootout with policemen in Senator Ninoy Aquino town in Sultan Kudarat on Sept. 28, 2023
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— Policemen killed for resisting arrest a suspect in the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in a secluded barangay in Senator Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat on Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, on Friday said that personnel of the Senator Ninoy Aquino Municipal Police Station first tried to persuade Rolando Baylon Sr., whom they cornered in Barangay Kuden, but were forced to neutralize him instead when he pulled out a pistol and opened fire.

The authorities attempted to peacefully arrest Baylon peacefully after residents of Barangay Kuden, a secluded area in Senator Ninoy Aquino, reported that he sexually molested and killed three-year-old Mercy Manguda.

The mother of the slain child, Leah, had told police investigators that Baylon snatched her daughter and raped her in a secluded area in Barangay Kuden.

Two farmers gathering firewood near the crime scene had confirmed having seen the suspect hit the girl with a large stone in the head repeatedly before he ran away.

Barangay officials in Kuden had told reporters that Baylon had been jailed a number of times early on for criminal offenses.

He was also a suspect in the murder of a farmer in another barangay in Senator Niñoy Aquino about five years ago, or thereabouts, according to the sources.

