China says Scarborough barrier removal 'nothing more than self-amusement'

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 28, 2023 | 12:37pm
Screenshot from a video released on Sept. 25, 2023 by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) showing a coast guard personnel cutting a rope attached to a floating barrier blocking the entrance to Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — China's foreign ministry dismissed the Philippines' action to dismantle a floating barrier in the West Philippine Sea as "nothing more than self-amusement."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reiterated in a press briefing Wednesday that Bajo Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), which he referred to as Huangyan Dao, is Beijing's inherent territory.

"What the Philippines did looks like nothing more than self-amusement. China will continue to safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests over Huangyan Dao," he said.

The Philippine Coast Guard removed on Monday the 300-meter barrier that the China Coast Guard had placed at the entrance to the lagoon of Bajo de Masinloc, located off the province of Zambales.

This prompted Beijing to caution Manila not to "provoke or stir up trouble."

The Philippines condemned the installation of the barrier as a violation of international law and the traditional fishing rights of Filipinos.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, despite an international court ruling in 2016 that found its stance to have no legal basis.

It seized Scarborough Shoal in 2012 and continues to deploy vessels to patrol the area.

Talk on WPS

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed security issues in the West Philippine Sea during a phone call, Malacañang said Thursday.

"Marcos said that the Philippine government is exerting all efforts 'to maintain the peace, to maintain the stability, keep the shipping lanes open and airways open' in the West Philippine Sea," the Palace said in a release. The chief executive also expressed gratitude to France for its support.

In July, the European Union delegation emphasized the importance of full compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and referred to the award of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 as a "useful basis" for peacefully resolving disputes.

The two leaders also talked about the planned visit of French ministers before the end of the year as part of the efforts to strengthen the ties of the Philippines and France.

