Fried chicken downs 12 poultry farm employees

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
September 22, 2023 | 8:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Twelve people were taken to a hospital when they fell ill after eating fried chicken in Calatagan, Batangas on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the victims are employees of a poultry farm in Barangay Biga. They experienced stomach pain, dizziness and vomiting and were taken to the Calatagan Medicare Center.

The victims reportedly bought the fried chicken from a fastfood restaurant in Balayan town. They said the chicken had foul odor.

Samples of the fried chicken were brought to the provincial laboratory for examination.

