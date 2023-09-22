Fried chicken downs 12 poultry farm employees
September 22, 2023 | 8:40pm
MANILA, Philippines — Twelve people were taken to a hospital when they fell ill after eating fried chicken in Calatagan, Batangas on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the victims are employees of a poultry farm in Barangay Biga. They experienced stomach pain, dizziness and vomiting and were taken to the Calatagan Medicare Center.
The victims reportedly bought the fried chicken from a fastfood restaurant in Balayan town. They said the chicken had foul odor.
Samples of the fried chicken were brought to the provincial laboratory for examination.
