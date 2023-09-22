Quezon kagawad nabbed for drugs

MANILA, Philippines — A barangay councilman was arrested in a drug sting in Pitogo, Quezon on Thursday.

Cezar Generale, 42, of Barangay Cabulihan was apprehended in an operation conducted by the drug enforcement unit of the Pitogo police.

He reportedly yielded shabu with an estimated street value of P10,200.

Police said Generale is a ”high-value” drug target.