^

Nation

3 farmers dead in Lanao Norte gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 20, 2023 | 6:06pm
3 farmers dead in Lanao Norte gun attack
One of the farmers killed during the gun attack in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte on Sept. 19, 2023.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two men killed with assault rifles three farmers on Tuesday in a remote barangay in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte.

Major Joe Mark F. Capitle, chief of the Kauswagan municipal police, said Wednesday the duo first killed with M16 and M14 rifles the farmer Undoh D. Alfante and, subsequently, shot dead one after another his two neighbors, Mark Y. Maglangit and his brother, Mike Y. Maglangit, before they fled.

Citing initial findings by responding probers, Capitle said Alfante was busy working in an orchard farm in Barangay Inudaran in Kauswagan when the culprits arrived, opened fire and finished him off with more shots in the head.

The two men also attacked the Maglangit siblings while approaching the scene to check on the gunshots that reverberated through the surroundings, killing them both instantly.

Capitle said local government officials and barangay leaders in Inudaran are helping the personnel of the Kauswagan Municipal Police Station identify the two men for immediate prosecution.

vuukle comment

GUN ATTACK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Belmonte shares Quezon City initiatives in UNICEF forum

By Janvic Mateo | 23 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has shared the local government’s efforts to promote children’s health and nutrition during a forum organized by the United Nations Children’s Fund in China and the...
Nation
fbtw

AFP to help secure Negros Oriental BSKE

By Michael Punongbayan | 23 hours ago
The military is ready to assist the Commission on Elections and Philippine National Police to ensure peaceful barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Negros Oriental on Oct. 30.
Nation
fbtw
5-member GenSan shabu peddling gang busted

5-member GenSan shabu peddling gang busted

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
Plainclothes police agents seized P612,000 worth of shabu from a five-member group that fell in a sting in Barangay Mabuhay...
Nation
fbtw

Flash floods hit Maguindanao, Cotabato towns

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Heavy rainfall swept through low-lying towns in Maguindanao del Sur and Cotabato on Monday, affecting thousands of villagers.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House OKs bill declaring Pampanga as Christmas capital

House OKs bill declaring Pampanga as Christmas capital

By Delon Porcalla | 23 hours ago
The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading on Monday a bill that seeks to declare the province of Pampanga...
Nation
fbtw
Raps filed vs Surigao del Norte &lsquo;cult&rsquo; members

Raps filed vs Surigao del Norte ‘cult’ members

By Daphne Galvez | 23 hours ago
Charges of qualified trafficking as well as kidnapping and serious illegal detention will be filed against members of a group...
Nation
fbtw

Senate cites abused maid’s ex-employer for contempt

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 23 hours ago
A Senate panel cited a former employer of housemaid Elvie Vergara in contempt over her inconsistent responses during yesterday’s continuation of a public hearing on Vergara’s alleged maltreatment.
Nation
fbtw

Man caught selling abortion pills

By Emmanuel Tupas | 23 hours ago
A man accused of selling abortion pills online was arrested in Binondo, Manila on Monday.
Nation
fbtw

Pastor held for member’s rape

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 23 hours ago
A pastor was arrested in Caloocan on Monday afternoon for allegedly repeatedly raping a female member of his sect since she was 15.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with