^

Nation

Widows of Moro guerillas get P50K each from government

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 3:36pm
Widows of Moro guerillas get P50K each from government
A staff member of the Bangsamoro government takes a photo, for documentation purposes, of a widow who received P50,000 from the regional local government ministry during Thursday’s payout in Carmen, Cotabato.

COTABATO CITY – Two hundred widows of Moro guerillas who perished in fighting for regional autonomy received P50,000 cash each as initial livelihood grants from the Bangsamoro government in payouts Thursday in Cotabato province.

Local executives in Cotabato province, among them Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza, separately told reporters Saturday they were elated with the Bangsamoro government’s having provided the 200 widows with cash assistance they can use for income-generating projects in the agricultural enclaves where they reside.

The symbolic release of the monetary support to the 200 widows, who gathered in Barangay Manarapan in Carmen town in Cotabato, was facilitated by officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao led by Regional Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo.

The 200 beneficiaries of the livelihood assistance are from Bangsamoro barangays in Cotabato’s adjoining Kabacan and Carmen towns, where state forces and secessionist Moro groups figured in deadly encounters during the 1970s until the early 1990s.

A mother of four children, Zukria Abas, whose husband, Samsudin, died in an encounter with soldiers in 2014 in Pikit town in Cotabato, said she will use the P50,000 cash from the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government-BARMM for a small-scale rice and corn trading business in their barangay.

“I will tell my mother to use the money she received as down payment for a motorcycle for a tricycle I can drive around to earn money during non-school days,” said Madzid Sandiale, a 21-year-old college student, who lost his father, Tangan, in a clash with soldiers in Pagalungan town Maguindanao del Sur in 2003.

Sinarimbo had told the widows that the BARMM, a product of 22 years of peace talks between Malacañang and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, recognizes how their spouses had fought for the creation of the Bangsamoro government that Malacañang and the MILF established in 2019 to serve the Moro communities.

There are 63 barangays in different towns in Cotabato province, which is under Administrative Region 12, that became part of the BARMM core territory via a plebiscite in 2019.

“We are happy that the Bangsamoro government is doing its best to make these 63 barangays become progressive. These barangays are no longer under Region 12 but my administration supports BARMM’s peace and development initiatives for its residents,” Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza said Saturday.

Mendoza, chairperson of the influential multi-sector Regional Development Council 12 that covers four provinces and four cities in Region 12, said she and her constituent-mayors have continued extending basic services to residents of the 63 Bangsamoro barangays despite their being under the BARMM government now.

“These 63 barangays are inside municipalities that are under Cotabato province in Region 12. We are here to help BARMM make peace and progress spread in these barangays,” said Midsayap Mayor Rolly Sacdalan, who, like Mendoza, is also a staunch supporter of the joint government-MILF peace efforts.

vuukle comment

BARMM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTFRB: Jeepney fare hike before yearend

LTFRB: Jeepney fare hike before yearend

By Romina Cabrera | 2 days ago
A provisional increase in jeepney fares will be implemented before the end of the year amid weeks of continuous oil price...
Nation
fbtw
LTO may resume driver&rsquo;s license issuance soon

LTO may resume driver’s license issuance soon

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
With at least one million plastic cards set to be delivered to the Land Transportation Office by the end of September, the...
Nation
fbtw

Typhoons, monsoon agriculture losses hit P12 billion

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Damage to agriculture due to the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Super Typhoons Egay and Falcon has reached P12 billion, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).
Nation
fbtw

President Marcos names new CIAC head

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
The Clark International Airport Corp. has a new president and chief executive officer.
Nation
fbtw
State schools games seen to boost Cotabato investment climate

State schools games seen to boost Cotabato investment climate

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Local executives in Cotabato province are anticipating a positive impact of the five-day Mindanao Association of State Tertiary...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
6 guards held for 6 sabungeros&rsquo; kidnap

6 guards held for 6 sabungeros’ kidnap

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
After eluding authorities for several months, six guards suspected in the kidnapping of six cockfighting aficionados at the...
Nation
fbtw
Woman lawyer shot dead in Abra

Woman lawyer shot dead in Abra

By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
A lawyer was killed in a gun attack in Bangued, Abra on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Cargo vessel runs aground off Coron

Cargo vessel runs aground off Coron

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
A cargo vessel ran aground off the coast of Coron Island in Palawan on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

Reward up for Western Visayas NPA leaders’ arrest

By Gilbert Bayoran | 17 hours ago
A reward of more than P11 million has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the remaining New People’s Army (NPA) leaders in Western Visayas.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with