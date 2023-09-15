State schools games seen to boost Cotabato investment climate

At least 3,000 athletes participated in the five-day state tertiary schools games in Kidapawan City from Sept. 10 to 15, 2023.

COTABATO CITY — Local executives in Cotabato province are anticipating a positive impact of the five-day Mindanao Association of State Tertiary Schools games on the local economy.

Some 3,000 athletes from different state tertiary schools across Mindanao participated in the five-day event held from September 10 to 15. This was hosted by the administration of Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza and facilitated by officials of the MASTS Incorporated led by Ali Dilangalen.

Dilangalen, president of the Cotabato Foundation College of Science and Technology, said Friday they are grateful to the Cotabato provincial government for supporting the five-day MASTS games in Kidapawan City.

“We are sure that the athletes from across Mindanao who came to Kidapawan City for that MASTS Games will have good stories to share to their families about the peace and order in Cotabato province,” Mendoza said Friday.

Administrators of schools belonging to the MASTS, Inc. told reporters there was an extensive interaction among athletes from different schools in Cotabato province and other Mindanao regions.

“That MASTS Games gave us the chance to show to mentors and students from participating schools outside that there is peace and calm in Cotabato province and that it is a good investment destination,” Mendoza, chairperson of the multi-sector, inter-agency Regional Development Council 12, said.

Cotabato province has 17 towns and covers more than 40 barangays in its capital, Kidapawan City, that have mixed Muslim, Christian and indigenous communities.