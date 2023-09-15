^

Nation

'Contaminated food' downs 52 BARMM 4Ps workers

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 12:19pm
'Contaminated food' downs 52 BARMM 4Ps workers
The 52 food poisoning victims work under the Bangsamoro Social Services Ministry.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — More than 50 workers helping oversee the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program got sick after eating contaminated food served during a workshop in the city on Thursday.

Bangsamoro Social Services Minister Raisa Jadjurie said on Friday that they are taking care of the food poisoning victims and that only one got confined in a hospital so far.

The 52 victims first complained of painful abdominal spasms before they started throwing up and felt dizzy after feasting on food served to them at lunchtime on Thursday.

“Our ministry will pay for their medication,” Jadjurie said.

Jadjurie had requested reporters not to identify the commercial function facility where the workshop of the 4Ps workers was held pending the outcome of an inquiry into the food poisoning case by the Cotabato City Health Office and the Ministry of Health-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The establishment is located at a commercial hub in Cotabato not too distant from the BARMM regional capitol.

vuukle comment

4PS

COTABATO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Crypto king&rsquo; who stole P100 million falls

‘Crypto king’ who stole P100 million falls

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A 23-year-old man who allegedly stole at least P100 million from his clients through a cryptocurrency scam was arrested in...
Nation
fbtw
P183 million graft case: Sandigan junks ex-Pagcor chief&rsquo;s plea

P183 million graft case: Sandigan junks ex-Pagcor chief’s plea

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The magistrates of the Sandiganbayan have denied the appeal of former Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. chairman Efraim...
Nation
fbtw

OFWs in Taiwan to get pay hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan are getting a salary increase, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

14 Manila cops sacked

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
The commander of a police community precinct in Manila and 13 of his men were relieved from their posts after they were found to be remiss in their duties, an official announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Man held over bomb joke

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A passenger ended up in jail after he allegedly cracked a bomb joke at the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3)’s Cubao station in Quezon City, police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Luzon, Visayas power rates seen to drop

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Power rates in Luzon and the Visayas may decrease this month as average electricity spot market prices are expected to decline due to higher supply and lower demand.
Nation
fbtw

Cagayan quake: Infrastructure damage reaches P44.6 million

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Damage to infrastructure due to a magnitude 6.3 quake that struck Cagayan on Tuesday night has reached P44.6 million, according to the Office of Civil Defense.
Nation
fbtw

Tolentino to DOST: Develop tamban hatchery

13 hours ago
The Department of Science and Technology should develop the production of tamban, which is being used in canned sardines, according to Sen. Francis Tolentino.
Nation
fbtw

Trader captures own murder on Facebook

By Jennifer Rendon | 13 hours ago
A businessman was shot dead while streaming a video of himself on Facebook.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with