Cagayan quake: Infrastructure damage reaches P44.6 million

Michael Punongbayan, Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
September 15, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Damage to infrastructure due to a magnitude 6.3 quake that struck Cagayan on Tuesday night has reached P44.6 million, according to the Office of Civil Defense.

The OCD did not give details on the damage incurred.

Three houses were damaged in the quake that also left five people injured when a wall collapsed in Calayan town.

Forty-three families or 174 people were affected by the quake. Twenty families or 90 people remain in evacuation centers.

The OCD-Cagayan Valley as well as Cagayan and Isabela provincial disaster risk reduction and management councils continue to monitor and assess the situation.

Search and rescue teams remain on standy and will be deployed if the need arises.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said 131 aftershocks have been recorded since Tuesday.

The tremors had magnitudes ranging from 1.5 to 3.7.

Phivolcs said 26 aftershocks were plotted, but not felt by residents.

The magnitude 6.3 quake struck 19 kilometers  west of Dalupiri Island.

It was felt at Intensity 6, which is classified as very strong, in Calayan, Cagayan.

Intensity 5 or moderately strong shaking was felt in parts of Apayao, Ilocos Norte and Cagayan.

Phivolcs said more aftershocks and damage are expected from the quake.

INFRASTRUCTURE
