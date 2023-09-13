^

Nation

Moro indigents get eye treatment in BARMM parliament

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 1:42pm
Moro indigents get eye treatment in BARMM parliament
This Sept. 11, 2023 photo an eye patient during an outreach mission in Barangay Kabasalan in Pikit, Cotabato of the team of Bangsamoro Parliament Member Kadil Sinolinding Jr.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A team of a physician in the Bangsamoro parliament treated 77 more patients, 32 of them afflicted with cataract and pterygium, via an outreach mission in an impoverished barangay in Pikit, Cotabato on Tuesday.

The eye care mission of the outreach team of the ophthalmologist and Bangsamoro parliament member Kadil Sinolinding Jr. in Barangay Kabasalan in Pikit was facilitated on the behest of poor Moro beneficiaries, which included members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Municipal officials in Pikit and the barangay chairman in Kabasalan, Gulam Guimbalanan, separately told reporters on Wednesday that 77 villagers benefitted from the free eye examinations done by members of Sinolinding’s team and volunteers from the Doctor Shahid M. Sinolinding Deseret Ambulatory Referral Center Foundation Incorporated in Kabacan, Cotabato.

“That was a big help to us. All of those they treated are from marginalized families,” Guimbalanan said. 

The outreach team of Sinolinding, an eye specialist trained in India, had served almost 3,000 patients in a series of medical missions since he was appointed member of the parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in August last year.

In an official statement dispatched on Wednesday, Sinolinding’s office said that 32 of the 77 patients served last Tuesday in Barangay Kabasalan shall be provided with free pterygium and cataract operation at the Deseret Surgimed Hospital in Kabacan, Cotabato.

