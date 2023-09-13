^

P816K worth shabu seized in 2 PDEA-12 operations

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 9:27am
P816K worth shabu seized in 2 PDEA-12 operations
This Sept. 12 2023 photo shows an alleged drug peddler, who fell in an entrapment operation in Banga, South Cotabato.
Philstar.com / John Unson

KORONADAL CITY — Anti-narcotics agents seized P816,000 worth of shabu from two alleged peddlers in separate operations in Koronadal and in nearby Banga, South Cotabato province in just six days.

Aileen Lovitos, director for Region 12 of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, on Wednesday said that suspects Kenneth John Campo Dela Cruz and Arnel Estrella Fuscablo are now both detained.

PDEA-12 agents confiscated from Dela Cruz P442,000 worth of shabu during an entrapment operation on Tuesday in Barangay Rizal Poblacion in Banga.

Lovitos said Fuscablo, a security guard, fell in a sting on Thursday last week in Barangay Santo Ñino.

He was immediately detained after selling P374,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents during a clandestine tradeoff in Barangay Santo Niño, laid with the help of local officials.

