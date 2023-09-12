BARMM gov't intensifies crackdown on unregistered vehicles

This September 2023 photo shows personnel of the Bangsamoro transportation and communications ministry inspect passenger vehicles in a terminal in Jolo, Sulu.

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro government's Ministry of Transportation and Communications has expanded its campaign against undocumented vehicles in all six provinces and three cities under its jurisdiction.

Regional Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Pangandaman Tago on Monday said that provincial personnel of two agencies under him, the Land Transportation Regulatory and Franchising Board (LTFRB) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO), are together clearing the thoroughfares in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao from unregistered public and private vehicles.

Officials of the LTFRB and LTO, agencies that were devolved to BARMM based on the region’s charter, Republic Act 11054, placed at no fewer than 10,000 their estimate of the number of passenger and private vehicles and motorcycles in the autonomous region without registration and insurance documents.

“Our LTFRB and LTO employees in the provinces are addressing the issue with the help of units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region,” Tago said.

The still fledgling four-year BARMM covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato.

The defunct regional government of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, replaced with BARMM in 2019, did not have any administrative control over LTFRB and LTO.

“Our efforts to address this is non-punitive, meantime. We do diplomatic maneuvers and help owners of unregistered vehicles have their units registered the proper way,” Tago said.