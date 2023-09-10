^

Ayala Avenue kicks off month-long ‘car-free’ Sunday mornings

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
September 10, 2023 | 4:49pm
Ayala Avenue kicks off month-long 'car-free' Sunday mornings
This Sept. 10, 2023 photo shows runners participating in the fitness run during the grand launch of Ayala Avenue's car-free Sundays.
Make It Makati / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — This month, a long stretch of Ayala Avenue in the central business district of Makati City is going car-free every Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Ayala Land Inc. officially launched “car-free” Sundays in a bid to promote cleaner, greener and healthier cities. The initiative was supposed to kick off last September 3 but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Robert Lao, head of the Residential Business at Ayala Land, announced that from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. every Sunday of September, the Makati City government will implement road closures for motorists and make the full 2.3-kilometer stretch of Ayala Avenue car-free.

The areas that will be closed cover the whole stretch of Ayala Avenue from Salcedo to HV Dela Costa until West Street and Fonda Street, as well as portions of Makati Avenue and Paseo de Roxas, part of the Ayala Triangle.

These areas will, however, be open to residents and visitors who want to enjoy the vibrant part of Makati by foot or bicycle.

“We are excited to bring you car-free Sunday for an entire month, a time where the streets are yours to enjoy free from the useless traffic. It's an opportunity to run, bike, skate, walk your pets, or partake in physical activities,” Lao said during the grand launch.

“This initiative is more than just a step toward creating more livable, breathable cities, promoting fitness and wellness and fostering a sense of community,” he added.

During the grand launch, residents and visitors got to enjoy the pedestrianized Ayala Avenue with a warm-up organized by Adidas Runner Manila, five-kilometer fun run featuring live music by the Hernandez Brothers and yoga at the park by Movement In Play.

The Makati City government also invited the public to drop by its Makati Street Meet at Paseo: Spanish Street Fest where delectable Spanish treats and refreshing drinks are being served by its partner merchants. This food fest is open until 11 p.m. of September 10.

AYALA AVENUE

CAR-FREE SUNDAY
