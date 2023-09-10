^

Marijuana shrubs uprooted in Maguindanao del Norte, alleged planter arrested

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 10, 2023 | 11:31am
Marijuana shrubs uprooted in Maguindanao del Norte, alleged planter arrested
The marijuana plants uprooted by policemen on Sept. 9, 2023 in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The police set on fire more than 300 marijuana shrubs have been uprooted in Barangay Bayanga Norte in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte on Saturday.

Lt. Renante Dagadas, Matanog municipal police chief, on Sunday said that the alleged propagator of the marijuana plants that they seized and burned, Kamaludin Binansao Maradting, is now in their custody.

Barangay officials told reporters that Maradting peacefully yielded to Dagadas and his subordinates who raided his small marijuana farm, acting on reports about his illegal activity.

The operation that resulted in the seizure of the marijuana plants and resulted in the arrest of Maradting was assisted by personnel of the 2nd Marine Battalion of the 1st Marine Brigade.

