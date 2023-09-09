^

Army, police, PDEA-BARMM intensify narcotics crackdown

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 6:04pm
The former policeman Nelson Calis Sali (standing, second from right), entrapped in Cotabato City Wednesday, is now awaiting prosecution.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The police and military together intensified cooperation against trafficking of illegal drugs in this city and in nearby provinces following the seizure of P18.6 million worth of shabu in three separate anti-narcotics operations in just six days.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Saturday their intelligence units involved in anti-terror missions had been directed to help the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao address the illegal drug trade here and in towns around.

 “Our intelligence operations pertaining to that, in support of PDEA-BARMM, shall also be coordinated closely with the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region,” Nobleza said.

Non-government peace advocacy blocs and Islamic religious leaders here lauded the PDEA-BARMM for the arrest, in three separate operations between September 8 to 13, of five alleged drug dealers and the confiscation from them of P18.6 million worth of shabu.

Christian Frivaldo, director of PDEA-BARMM, told reporters they have charged the five men, one of them a former policeman, with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The first to fall in the three latest PDEA-BARMM entrapment operations in this city, supported by the Cotabato City Police Office and the Navy’s 5th Marine Battalion, were cohorts Komini Sumlay Mama, Kasan Ameril Abdul and Unos Yasser Sabal.

PDEA-BARMM agents confiscated from them P7.8 million worth of shabu during an entrapment operation in Barangay Rosary Heights 10, a residential area here.

Two others, Toraife Saikol Andi and Nelson Calis Sali, were clamped down one after another in two subsequent PDEA-BARMM stings this week in two different barangays.

PDEA-BARMM agents had confiscated P3.4 million worth of shabu from Andi, arrested in Barangay Mother Rosary Heights.

Sali, a former policeman who was booted from the police service for criminal offenses, was arrested last Wednesday after selling P7.4 million worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents in Barangay Bagua 1, an operation laid with the help of PRO-BAR units.

Police Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza and Frivaldo had separately acknowledged the support of different BARMM agencies, including the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, in the three latest anti-shabu operations that led to the seizure of P18.6 million worth shabu from the five suspects now locked in detention facilities.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO
