Soldiers urged: Inspire youth by showing love for country

Seated from left: The Manila Times Chairman and CEO Dante ‘Klink’ Ang, Armed Forces chief Romeo Brawner Jr., The Manila Times Chairman Emeritus Dr. Dante A. Ang, Vice President Sara Duterte, Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde, Bases Conversion Development Authority Chairman Delfin Lorenzana, and Dr. Sara Jane Manilay, vice president for finance of Goldenstate College join the awardees during Tribute to Soldiers event at the Manila Hotel last August 28.

MANILA, Philippines – Being proficient in gunfights or constantly heading to battles should not solely define being a good soldier.

Such was the message of Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde as he praised awardees of the inaugural “Tribute to Soldiers” award night on National Heroes Day last August 28 at the Manila Hotel.

The young lawmaker, a presenter during the event, thanked members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines for their service, which he emphasized comes in many forms aside from plain fighting in battles.

“You are all an inspiration; you have provided the nation with different services most of the time. And we do believe in your service," Atayde told servicemen.

“Thank you for the sacrifices and thank you for the love,” he added.

At the same time, Atayde took the opportunity to encourage soldiers to continuously inspire the youth by fostering camaraderie among their ranks.

“I am hoping our youth will receive the opportunities to be inspired, not to think that defending is all about war. It’s about camaraderie and our love for our country," explained the legislator-actor, a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Atayde had been vocal in his support for reforms in the Military and Uniformed Personnel (MUP) pension system to provide Filipino soldiers and their families a better future.

“We, Filipinos, are very proud and fortunate to have dedicated soldiers like you,” he continued.

One military unit and 10 AFP personnel were honored at the event, which was organized to raise public awareness of the extraordinary and everyday heroism as well as the sacrifices of Filipino soldiers,

Awarded for their Contribution to the Combat Zone were SSg Daryl Gacad PAF, Sgt William Tello Jr. (MI) PA, and S2IT Jaime V Caguioa Jr. PN; for Innovation in Administrative and Logistics Functions, the awardees were TSg Bernard Magpantay PAF, SSg Roseller Gozo (SC) PA, and DP2 Dizon Vallesteros PN; for Outstanding Community Service, TSg Liezel Eranista PAF, Sgt Ephraim Mission Jr. (INF) PA, and SSgt Michael Rayanon PN (M) were awarded; YN2 Lilane I Muring PN was cited for her Achievement in Education; and Tactical Operations Group 7 of the Philippine Air Force was lauded as the Best Unit.

Also the event with Atayde were Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio and AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. among and other distinguished guests.