Over 400 Cagayan families flee amid ‘Goring’ onslaught

The onslaught of Super Typhoon Goring in Cagayan province.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Around 448 families fled their homes and took refuge in safer grounds in Cagayan province, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) said.

The 1,473 individuals are from the Gonzaga, Lal-lo, Sta Ana, Gattaran, Baggao and Sta Teresita towns.

At least 141 families (388 individuals) were brought to evacuation centers while the rest took refuge with their relatives homes.

Some road systems in the province were rendered impassable because of floods. The following roads had remained closed:

Abariongan Ruar-Abariongan Uneg

Tammuco-Balagan-Abaruangan ruar

Tamban Bridge in Sto. Niño town

The state weather bureau said Goring has become a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometer per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kilometers per hour.

Goring is slowly moving South SouthWestward. It is forecast to remain at super typhoon category until it makes landfall over southern Taiwan on August 30 or 31.