Man surrenders to barangay officials after killing teacher in Surigao City

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 25, 2023 | 7:42pm
Man surrenders to barangay officials after killing teacher in Surigao City
Joseph Guiamarie (middle), who had confessed to having killed a public school teacher in Surigao City, is now detained.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —  A man who killed a public school teacher in Surigao City early Thursday surrendered to local officials on the same day.

In separate statements Friday, the Surigao City Police Office and the Police Regional Office 13 said Joseph Guimarie had confessed to having killed Clarence May Besario Luna Sulima.

Sulima was a teacher in the Surigao City Elementary School. 

Giumarie surrendered to barangay officials in Dapa town in Surigao del Norte on Thursday afternoon after learning that neighbors of Suliman in Barangay Washington in Surigao City had told local police investigators that it was him who stabbed Sulima dead with a long kitchen knife inside the victim's house.

Plainclothes intelligence agents of the Dapa Municipal Police Station and the Surigao del Norte Provincial Police Office recovered from Guimarie’s possession the identification cards, a bank passbook and other belongings of Sulima that he took with him as he fled.

The PRO-13 said probers are still trying to establish Guiamarie’s motive for killing Sulima.

SURIGAO CITY POLICE OFFICE
