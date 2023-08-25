^

Nation

Once strife-torn town now has P25 million worth market building

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 25, 2023 | 12:55pm
Once strife-torn town now has P25 million worth market building
The P25 million worth public market building constructed in Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur by the Bangsamoro government was opened to the public last weekend.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — An old town devastated by secessionist conflicts in decades past got a new multi-million public market building from the Bangsamoro government for local residents. This is a dividend of the Mindanao peace process.

Pagalungan Mayor Salik Mamasabulod on Friday said that he and his constituents are grateful for the Bangsamoro local government ministry for providing them with a P25 million worth public market building that regional officials turned over to last weekend.

Mamasabulod said that the public market building, jointly constructed by their municipal government and the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, is a first in Pagalungan.

Pagalungan, located near central Mindanao’s 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta, is where the deadly clashes between Moro secessionist groups and state forces during the 1970s and, subsequently, in late 1998 and in 2003 happened.

The office of BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo has constructed at least 60 public market buildings, barangay halls and police stations in different towns in the Bangsamoro region in the past 20 months.

Sinarimbo turned over to Pagalungan municipal officials the newly-built P25 million worth public market building during a simple rite on Friday that capped off the culmination of the week-long commemoration of the 76th founding anniversary of the municipality, one of the oldest in Maguindanao del Sur.

Barangay officials told reporters that the projects of the MILG-BARMM in Pagalungan are for the tacit dividends of the peace overture between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front that led to the creation of BARMM in 2019, after two decades of negotiations.

Mamasabulod said he and his constituent-leaders and the big Maguindanaon noble clans in his municipality are staunch supporters of the joint peace and development efforts of Malacañang and the BARMM regional government.

vuukle comment

BARMM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BARMM sustains link&nbsp;with Marina, LTFRB central offices

BARMM sustains link with Marina, LTFRB central offices

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The Bangsamoro government and the central offices of the Maritime Industry Authority and the Land Transportation Franchising...
Nation
fbtw
Abby may run for Taguig mayor
play

Abby may run for Taguig mayor

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
After losing 10 barangays of Makati to Taguig, Mayor Abby Binay said yesterday she may run for Taguig’s top post as...
Nation
fbtw
8 new Bangsamoro towns to rise in Cotabato province

8 new Bangsamoro towns to rise in Cotabato province

By John Unson | 5 days ago
Stakeholders are anticipating a boom in commerce and trade in Cotabato province with the creation of eight new Bangsamoro...
Nation
fbtw

SC stops Cagayan governors House detention

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The Supreme Court has stopped the House of Representatives from detaining Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba over his failure to attend the hearings of the   House committees on public accounts and on suffrage...
Nation
fbtw

Sandigan OKs state witness plea vs ex-Ilocos Sur town mayors

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has allowed the prosecution panel of the Office of the Ombudsman to drop the charges filed against the president of a farmers’ organization in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur and make him a state witness...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Drug-affected baragays down to 18.9% &ndash; PDEA

Drug-affected baragays down to 18.9% – PDEA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Only around 19 percent of barangays in the country remain affected by illegal drugs, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement...
Nation
fbtw

ASF vaccination  inter-agency panel formed

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
An inter-agency technical working group has been created in preparation for the vaccination of hogs against African swine fever.
Nation
fbtw

BSKE: Comelec warns vs e-wallet, bank transfer vote buying

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Elections will run after companies found conspiring with candidates in vote buying using mobile payment services during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in October.
Nation
fbtw

Strong quake jolts Mindoro

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted Oriental Mindoro early yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with