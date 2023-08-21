^

Nation

P1.3 million worth shabu seized in Zamboanga del Sur police operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 21, 2023 | 4:49pm
COTABATO CITY — The police seized P1.3 million worth of shabu from an alleged dealer who fell in a sting in Dumalinao town in Zamboanga del Sur over the weekend.

The 20-year-old suspect, Nashrodin Ploma Pido, is now locked in a detention facility of the Dumalinao Police Station. He would be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

On Monday, Lt. Col. Helen Galvez, information officer of the Police Regional Office-9, said that Pido, who hails from Tubod town in Lanao del Norte, was entrapped by combined personnel of the Dumalinao Municipal Police Station and the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office in Barangay Anonang, Dumalinao.

Galvez said Pido yielded peacefully when he was frisked and cuffed by the team involved in the operation after he sold 200 grams of shabu, worth P1.3 million, to non-uniformed police agents disguised as drug dependents.

In a statement Monday, the Dumalinao MPS said the P1.3 million worth of shabu confiscated from Pido shall be used in court as evidence against him.

LANAO DEL NORTE
