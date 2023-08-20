^

Nation

Cotabato airport reopens

Rudy Santos - The Philippine Star
August 20, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cotabato Airport is now operational for commercial flights, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines announced yesterday.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said a notice to airmen on the opening of the airport was issued at 7 a.m. yesterday.

The airport was closed since July 6 due to asphalt overlay and repainting of the runway markings.

CAAP said the runway development project was closely supervised to guarantee safe operations once airlines decide to resume their services.

According to the Aerodrome Management and Development Service, the runway can accommodate single-aisle aircraft such as the Airbus A320 or Boeing B737.

Airside operations at the Cotabato airport are managed by CAAP.

Landside operations are managed by the Bangsamoro Airport Authority under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

vuukle comment

COTABATO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP realigns forces for 10 &lsquo;embo&rsquo; barangays

PNP realigns forces for 10 ‘embo’ barangays

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has started preparations for the realignment of police forces in the 10 barangays previously...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Inmate walked out of Bilibid&rsquo;

‘Inmate walked out of Bilibid’

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
New Bilibid Prison inmate Michael Cataroja simply walked out of the national penitentiary when he escaped in July, according...
Nation
fbtw
Group to MRT-3 management: Extend services until midnight

Group to MRT-3 management: Extend services until midnight

By James Relativo | 8 hours ago
A commuter's group is calling on authorities to consider extending the operations of the Metro Rail Transit System-Line 3...
Nation
fbtw
LRT-1 passenger severs left foot after falling onto tracks

LRT-1 passenger severs left foot after falling onto tracks

By James Relativo | 14 hours ago
A 26-year-old man was rushed to a hospital after jumping onto the southbound tracks of the Light Rail Transit (LRT)...
Nation
fbtw

Speedboat catches fire off Zamboanga; 3 hurt

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Three persons were injured when a speedboat caught fire during a test run in the waters off Zamboanga City on Thursday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

P3 million smuggled fuel seized off Tawi-Tawi

By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
A motorboat loaded with smuggled diesel was intercepted off the coast of Panglima Sugala town in Tawi-Tawi on Friday.
Nation
fbtw

BuCor orders all prison ‘kubols’ dismantled

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
Inmates in all prisons and penal farms across the country should voluntarily dismantle their “kubols” or makeshift dwellings by today or the Bureau of Corrections will do it for them, BuCor chief Gregorio...
Nation
fbtw

2 held for bomb threat, joke at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 1 hour ago
Two travelers were arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport recently for allegedly violating Presidential Decree 1727, the anti-bomb joke law.
Nation
fbtw
Go aids San Jose, Batangas residents

Go aids San Jose, Batangas residents

1 hour ago
Sen. Bong Go emphasized the significance of stronger government interventions for supporting impoverished Filipinos adversely...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with