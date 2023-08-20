Cotabato airport reopens

MANILA, Philippines — Cotabato Airport is now operational for commercial flights, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines announced yesterday.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said a notice to airmen on the opening of the airport was issued at 7 a.m. yesterday.

The airport was closed since July 6 due to asphalt overlay and repainting of the runway markings.

CAAP said the runway development project was closely supervised to guarantee safe operations once airlines decide to resume their services.

According to the Aerodrome Management and Development Service, the runway can accommodate single-aisle aircraft such as the Airbus A320 or Boeing B737.

Airside operations at the Cotabato airport are managed by CAAP.

Landside operations are managed by the Bangsamoro Airport Authority under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.