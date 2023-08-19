^

Nation

8 new Bangsamoro towns rising in Cotabato province

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 19, 2023 | 4:05pm
8 new Bangsamoro towns rising in Cotabato province
About half of the eight Bangsamoro towns soon to rise in Cotabato province are close to the Liguasan Delta, known for its vast deposits of natural gas waiting to be tapped.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Stakeholders are anticipating a boom in commerce and trade in Cotabato province with the creation of eight new Bangsamoro municipalities in the area via enabling measures approved by a regional law-making body Thursday.

Cotabato province is under Administrative Region 12 but has 63 predominantly Moro barangays in its towns that got fused with the core territory of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao via a plebiscite in early 2019.

Two members of the 80-seat BARMM parliament, the physician Kadil Sinolinding Jr. and Kellie Antao, who hails from Cotabato’s Kabacan and Libungan towns, respectively, separately confirmed Saturday the enactment last Thursday of the separate bills needed in creating the eight municipalities out of the 63 Bangsamoro barangays in the province.

The ophthalmologist Sinolinding said he is certain that BARMM’s health ministry will focus on immediately providing with medical facilities the eight Bangsamoro municipalities, to be named Pahamuddin, Kadayangan, Nabalawag, Old Kaabakan, Kapalawan, Malidegao, Tugunan, and Ligawasan.

“It will boost the economy of Cotabato province,” said Mansur Pasawilan, a large-scale rice and corn grains trader operating in Cotabato's Midsayap and Aleosan towns, referring to the creation of the eight towns. 

A merchant-politician, Mayor Rolly Sacdalan of Midsayap, Cotabato, said they are for the creation of the 8 Bangsamoro towns in the province, some to emerge near the 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta, proven to have vast untapped deposits of natural gas, touted as the largest in Asia.

Sacdalan said seven Bangsamoro barangays in Midsayap, Central Labas, Kapinpilan, Malingao, Mudseng, Sambulawan, Tugal, and Tumbras, are to be grouped together as Kadayangan municipality.

“At least two of these eight municipalities, the Old Kaabacan and Kapalawan, which are both near us, shall have public markets where our constituent-traders and entrepreneurs can do trading activities,” said Vice Mayor Ralph Ryan Rafael of Matalam, Cotabato.

Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Mendoza said Saturday she will support the creation of the eight Bangsamoro towns in her province.

“It will have a good effect on our province. The connectivity of the residents of these Bangsamoro municipalities and their relatives in municipalities under the Cotabato provincial government shall always be there,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza is also certain of what is for her “positive impact” of the creation of the eight Bangsamoro towns to the investment climate in her province.

Mendoza said seven barangays in her hometown Carmen --- Kibayao, Kitulaan, Langogan, Manarapan, Nasapian, Pebpoloan and Tupig --- shall comprise the Bangsamoro Kapalawan municipality.

“Even before the bills for the creation of these eight towns were passed on Thursday, the office of BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo already constructed barangay halls in some of  the barangays there. Certainly they will soon construct town halls and public markets there,” Mendoza, a supporter of the joint peace efforts of Malacañang and the BARMM leadership, said.

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Inmate walked out of Bilibid&rsquo;

‘Inmate walked out of Bilibid’

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
New Bilibid Prison inmate Michael Cataroja simply walked out of the national penitentiary when he escaped in July, according...
Nation
fbtw
PNP realigns forces for 10 &lsquo;embo&rsquo; barangays

PNP realigns forces for 10 ‘embo’ barangays

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has started preparations for the realignment of police forces in the 10 barangays previously...
Nation
fbtw

Speedboat catches fire off Zamboanga; 3 hurt

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Three persons were injured when a speedboat caught fire during a test run in the waters off Zamboanga City on Thursday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.
Nation
fbtw

Sonza fails to post bail for estafa, libel

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Former broadcaster Jay Sonza remained behind bars yesterday morning as he has yet to post bail in his estafa and libel cases, according to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.
Nation
fbtw

Maynilad sets water supply interruption in Metro Manila, Cavite

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Certain areas in Metro Manila and Cavite under Maynilad Water Services Inc. will experience water interruption from Aug. 21 to 22 while the water firm shuts down its treatment plants in Putatan, Muntinlupa.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Negros Occidental logs zero hog deaths

Negros Occidental logs zero hog deaths

By Gilbert Bayoran | 16 hours ago
After almost daily hog deaths since April, Negros Occidental recorded zero swine mortalities in the past week.
Nation
fbtw

Japan donates rice to Mayon evacuees

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
The government of Japan has donated around 10,000 bags or 300 metric tons of rice to families displaced by Mayon Volcano’s unrest.
Nation
fbtw

Belmonte orders probe of city hall construction accident

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday ordered an extensive investigation into an accident at a construction site in the city hall complex that left one person dead and at least three others injured on Thursday...
Nation
fbtw
NLRC, BARMM forge partnership in handling labor cases

NLRC, BARMM forge partnership in handling labor cases

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The National Labor Relations Commission and the Bangsamoro government shall now together address labor cases in the autonomous...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with