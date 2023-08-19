Bohol bettor wins P18.6 million lotto pot

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said the bettor hit the six-digit winning combination 27-10-36-09-22-07, which had a jackpot of P18,611,973.40.

MANILA, Philippines — A ticket bought in Bohol won the jackpot in the Regular Lotto 6/42 drawn on Thursday night.

The winning ticket was bought at a lotto outlet at the San Miguel public market.

Fifty-two other bettors, who guessed five of the winning numbers, each won P24,000.