Bohol bettor wins P18.6 million lotto pot
August 19, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — A ticket bought in Bohol won the jackpot in the Regular Lotto 6/42 drawn on Thursday night.
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said the bettor hit the six-digit winning combination 27-10-36-09-22-07, which had a jackpot of P18,611,973.40.
The winning ticket was bought at a lotto outlet at the San Miguel public market.
Fifty-two other bettors, who guessed five of the winning numbers, each won P24,000.
