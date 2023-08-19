Negros Occidental logs zero hog deaths

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — After almost daily hog deaths since April, Negros Occidental recorded zero swine mortalities in the past week.

Provincial veterinarian Placeda Lemana said this is a “welcome development” even as she stressed the need for continuous surveillance of areas affected by swine diseases.

The provincial animal biosecurity incident management team said 17,801 deaths due to various swine diseases, including African swine fever, were recorded as of Aug. 10.

Hog industry losses in Negros Occidental have reached P199.5 million.

Swine diseases have affected 153 barangays in 20 towns and cities in the province.

The provincial government procured 74,000 doses of hog cholera vaccines worth P2.96 million under its animal health support program.

The vaccines are intended for hog raisers in Kabankalan, Sipalay, Ilog, Candoni, Hinobaan and Cauayan.

At least 12,000 doses were distributed on Thursday.

Free-range chicks were also distributed as an alternative source of livelihood to affected hog raisers.

Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said the provincial government would also provide cash assistance.