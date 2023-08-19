Speedboat catches fire off Zamboanga; 3 hurt

MANILA, Philippines — Three persons were injured when a speedboat caught fire during a test run in the waters off Zamboanga City on Thursday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The three crewmembers, who jumped off the speedboat Fadi Laminusa Express, suffered first degree burns.

They were rescued by PCG members who were deployed to put out the fire.

The fire, which broke out at past 2 p.m., was declared out at 3:30 p.m.

The speedboat eventually sank 300 meters south of Barangay Mariki.