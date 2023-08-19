Speedboat catches fire off Zamboanga; 3 hurt
August 19, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Three persons were injured when a speedboat caught fire during a test run in the waters off Zamboanga City on Thursday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).
The three crewmembers, who jumped off the speedboat Fadi Laminusa Express, suffered first degree burns.
They were rescued by PCG members who were deployed to put out the fire.
The fire, which broke out at past 2 p.m., was declared out at 3:30 p.m.
The speedboat eventually sank 300 meters south of Barangay Mariki.
BrandSpace Articles
<
>
Philstar
x
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Recommended