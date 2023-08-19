Belmonte orders probe of city hall construction accident

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday ordered an extensive investigation into an accident at a construction site in the city hall complex that left one person dead and at least three others injured on Thursday night.

According to the city government, the victims were all workers of a construction company in charge of a project at the Civic Center B Building.

Initial investigation showed that part of the building’s wall fell while a demolition was ongoing. A scenic elevator is being installed in front of the building.

“We directed City Engineer Dale Perral to lead the investigation of the incident and determine if there is someone who should be held accountable,” Belmonte said in Filipino.

“One of the things that we will look at is the system used by the contractors at the project site, including the aspect of occupational safety for their workers,” she added.

Perral said the investigation will focus on the contractor’s compliance with occupational safety and health standards. He said construction will proceed as scheduled and that additional safety measures have been put in place.

The city engineer said the wall that was being demolished is part of the architectural wall and that the incident will not affect the structural integrity of the whole building.

“Rest assured that the Civic Center B is still structurally sound and safe for use. Just the same, we will ensure that the construction site, especially the ground floor, will be cordoned off and safe for passersby and city hall employees,” the city engineer said.

Belmonte ordered concerned city offices to extend financial assistance to the family of the worker who died and provide medical assistance to those who were injured.

Rachell Erezo, 22, died at the East Avenue Medical Center due to injuries he sustained after he was pinned under the wall.

The injured were identified as Erwin Ramos, 33; Christian Josh Mamposte, 22, and Joshua Garcia, 23.