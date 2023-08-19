Sonza fails to post bail for estafa, libel

MANILA, Philippines — Former broadcaster Jay Sonza remained behind bars yesterday morning as he has yet to post bail in his estafa and libel cases, according to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Sonza pleaded not guilty during his arraignment before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 77 yesterday for a 2007 libel case. The RTC set bail at P10,000.

He is also facing 11 counts of estafa before the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 135, which set bail at 24,000 for each count.

BJMP spokesman Chief Inspector Jayrex Bustinera said Sonza will remain in custody until bail has been posted and the courts issue a release order.

“Of course the BJMP will release him only if there is a release order from the court and after we have verified the authenticity of documents and have checked for other pending cases,” he told The STAR.

The illegal recruitment case against Sonza has been provisionally dismissed by the Quezon City RTC Branch 215.

The syndicated large-scale recruitment case has also been dismissed by the Quezon City RTC Branch 100.

Sonza was taken into custody after the Bureau of Immigration apprehended him as he was about to board a flight for Hong Kong on July 18.

Sonza was turned over to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Quezon City.