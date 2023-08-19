Maynilad sets water supply interruption in Metro Manila, Cavite

MANILA, Philippines — Certain areas in Metro Manila and Cavite under Maynilad Water Services Inc. will experience water interruption from Aug. 21 to 22 while the water firm shuts down its treatment plants in Putatan, Muntinlupa.

“The plant shutdowns, which will take place in August and September 2023, will give way to maintenance and repair activities,” Maynilad said.

The water firm said it will repair a leaking inlet pipe that provides water from the plants to the reservoir.

“This will coincide with the certain maintenance activities of Maynilad to ensure the smooth operation of the plants,” it added.

Certain areas in Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Parañaque and Pasay in Metro Manila and Bacoor, Cavite City, Imus, Noveleta and Rosario in Cavite will be affected by the water interruption, Maynilad said.

It advised affected households to store enough water for the duration of the water service interruption.

“Maynilad has water tankers on standby, ready to deliver water to affected areas as needed. Upon resumption of the water service, customers should let the water flow out for a few seconds until the water clears,” it added.

According to Maynilad, customers can visit its official social media pages and website to check if their areas are covered by the water interruption.