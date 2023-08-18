NCRPO all set for school opening

MANILA, Philippines — All systems are in place to ensure the security of the opening of classes in public schools in Metro Manila on Aug. 29, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Brig. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. announced yesterday.

Nartatez said the NCRPO would deploy 5,000 personnel to secure about 1,600 schools in the metropolis.

Police will set up around 600 assistance desks to help students, teachers and parents.

According to Nartatez, the police personnel will be focused on traffic rerouting and foot patrols, especially in crime-prone areas.

“This is to prevent the occurrence of pickpockets and other crimes victimizing students and parents,” he said.

Nartatez said police are identifying “street criminals” to monitor their actions and effect some arrests to deter crime during the school opening.

As an additional security measure, members of the explosives and ordnance division as well as K9 units will also be deployed near schools.