^

Nation

NCRPO all set for school opening

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
August 18, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — All systems are in place to ensure the security of the opening of classes in public schools in Metro Manila on Aug. 29, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Brig. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. announced yesterday.

Nartatez said the NCRPO would deploy 5,000 personnel to secure about 1,600 schools in the metropolis.

Police will set up around 600 assistance desks to help students, teachers and parents.

According to Nartatez, the police personnel will be focused on traffic rerouting and foot patrols, especially in crime-prone areas.

“This is to prevent the occurrence of pickpockets and other crimes victimizing students and parents,” he said.

Nartatez said police are identifying “street criminals” to monitor their actions and effect some arrests to deter crime during the school opening.

As an additional security measure, members of the explosives and ordnance division as well as K9 units will also be deployed near schools.

vuukle comment

NCRPO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-broadcaster held for illegal recruitment &ndash; NBI
play

Ex-broadcaster held for illegal recruitment – NBI

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 2 days ago
Former broadcaster Jay Sonza has been arrested by authorities on charges of estafa and syndicated and large-scale illegal...
Nation
fbtw
Bloody Sunday: DOJ upholds dismissal of raps vs 17 cops

Bloody Sunday: DOJ upholds dismissal of raps vs 17 cops

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Department of Justice has affirmed the dismissal of murder charges filed against 17 policemen tagged in the killing of...
Nation
fbtw
SAF opens adoption for 3 bomb-sniffing dogs

SAF opens adoption for 3 bomb-sniffing dogs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The police Special Action Force has opened for adoption its three retired explosives detection dogs.
Nation
fbtw
City&rsquo;s top cop charged for dishonesty

City’s top cop charged for dishonesty

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
The Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police yesterday ordered the filing of charges against Navotas...
Nation
fbtw

Ex-Sarangani governor gets 20 years

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Former Sarangani governor Miguel Escobar may spend up to 20 years in prison over the anomalous disbursement of funds in the guise of financial assistance to an organization of fishermen.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Probe graft raps vs LRTA execs, COA urged

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 44 minutes ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has asked the Commission on Audit to look into the graft charges filed against former Light Rail Transit Authority administrator Jeremy Regino, current LRTA chief Hernando Cabrera as well...
Nation
fbtw

Court junks raps filed vs ex-broadcaster Sonza

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 44 minutes ago
A Quezon City court dismissed yesterday the illegal recruitment case filed against former broadcaster Jay Sonza.
Nation
fbtw
P35.4 billion ayuda disbursed January-June

P35.4 billion ayuda disbursed January-June

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 44 minutes ago
Up to P35.4 billion in cash assistance has been disbursed to vulnerable Filipinos in the first half of the year.
Nation
fbtw
Car collides with truck; 3 dead

Car collides with truck; 3 dead

By Cesar Ramirez | 44 minutes ago
Up to P35.4 billion in cash assistance has been disbursed to vulnerable Filipinos in the first half of the year.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with