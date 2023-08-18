P35.4 billion ayuda disbursed January-June

The Operation Damayan of the Philippine STAR donated grocery packages to the residents affected by #EgayPH at Barangay Sto. Rosario and San Isidro in San Luis, Pampanga on August 5, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Up to P35.4 billion in cash assistance has been disbursed to vulnerable Filipinos in the first half of the year.

State-run Land Bank of the Philippines, the main distribution arm of financial assistance of the national government, released the cash grants to beneficiaries of programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) from January to June.

The DSWD has various cash aid programs meant to assist individuals and families.

These are the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps, Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens, Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations as well as financial assistance for solo parents and persons with disabilities.

The latest disbursement was given to more than 700 senior citizens from Pasay, who are beneficiaries of the DSWD’s Social Pension program under the Unconditional Cash Transfer program.

Each of the beneficiaries received P3,600, which was credited to their Landbank cash cards.

Pensioners, who are beneficiaries of the DSWD’s targeted cash transfer program, each received an additional P2,000.

“We continue to ramp up the disbursement of cash aid to vulnerable sectors,” Landbank president and chief executive officer Lynette Ortiz said.

“We will ensure the efficient and timely distribution of financial assistance in support of the government’s inclusive development agenda,” Ortiz said.

Landbank beneficiaries can withdraw their cash assistance from any of the 2,951 Landbank ATMs and 2,632 ATMs at 7-Eleven convenience stores in select areas in the country.

Social pensioners can use their cash cards to make cashless purchases via point-of-sale terminals in participating stores.

They can also transact with the bank’s partners in remote areas.