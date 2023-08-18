Car collides with truck; 3 dead

ROSALES, Pangasinan, Philippines — Three persons died while another was seriously injured when their car collided with a truck along a bridge in Barangay Carmen East in this town on Wednesday.

Reports from the Ilocos regional police office identified two of the fatalities as Ma. Patricia Kate Facun, 21, and Kenneth Darang, 24.

Kisha Hannah Castro, 22, was injured.

The victims were taken to the Dr. Chan Hospital and Del Carmen Hospital.

Initial investigation showed the accident occurred when the car veered to the opposite lane and hit the truck loaded with chicken feed on the shoulder of the bridge.