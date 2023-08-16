^

Nation

NTC soft-launches automated licensing, permitting platform

Philstar.com
August 16, 2023 | 1:20pm
NTC soft-launches automated licensing, permitting platform

MANILA, Philippines — In line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directive to ramp up measures to digitalize government processes to ensure efficient and fast delivery of services, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has developed and soft launched the Online Processing System with Digital Payment System (OPS-DPS) Project, an automated platform for licensing and permitting processes. 

The project is aimed to streamline and expedite the processing and issuance of licenses, permits, certificates, authorizations and clearances for telecommunications and internet infrastructure.

Using the system during the OPS-DPS launch held recently at the NTC Multi-Purpose Hall, an actual demo was conducted by Htech Corp., the system provider, together with representatives of Globe Telecom Inc. (Globe) and NTC staff coming from the Networks & Facilities Division (NFD) of the Regulation Branch (RB) and concerned delivery unit of the Commission on online filing/submission of application, evaluation/processing, payment of fees and issuance of a new Permit to Purchase.

The pilot implementation of the system will be in Licensing Management of the NFD and Services & Interconnection Division (SID) of NTC’s RB. The services that the public may avail of thru the system are most of the external services of the NFD and SID as provided in the NTC Citizen’s Charter and posted in the NTC website (https://ntc.gov.ph/citizens-charter-3/).

The DPS component of the project is set to be launched sometime on September in preparation for a grand launch of the entire OPS-DPS system in October 2023.

The soft launch activity was attended by representatives of Converge ICT, Dito, Easycall, GCash, Globe, Huawei, Infinivan, Maya, PT&T and Smart-PLDT.

NTC
Philstar
