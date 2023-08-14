^

Ilocos Norte inaugurates new weaving center as tribute to national living treasure's 99th birthday

August 14, 2023 | 2:58pm
Ilocos Norte inaugurates new weaving center as tribute to national living treasure's 99th birthday
File photo of master weaver and National Living Treasure (Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan) awardee Magdalena Gamayo
MANILA, Philippines — The provincial government of Ilocos Norte inaugurated on Sunday a new weaving center in Barangay Lumbaan-Bicbica of Pinili, the cotton capital of Ilocos Norte. This was made as a tribute to the National Living Treasure recipient Magdalena Gamayo, a Filipino weaver who turned 99 years old on the same day.

The Pinili Inabel Center is situated on a 290-square-meter plot next to Gamayo's previous residence. She donated this land to the government to preserve their heritage of weaving cotton, which they call in Ilocano "inabel." 

This was then funded by the Department of Public Works and Highways for P10 million. 

Now serving as a public space for local weavers in Ilocos Norte to improve their skills, Gamayo hopes that younger generations will learn to appreciate inabel weaving through this center.

"Aside from holding exhibits for inabel products, the center will also serve as a learning site for younger Ilocanos," Gervy James Gumarit, head of the communication and media office of the Ilocos Norte government, said on Friday.

The Pinili Inabel Center is inaugurated in Barangay Lumbaan-Bicbica in Pinili town, Ilocos Norte province on Sunday (Aug. 13, 2023) to celebrate the 99th birthday of master weaver and National Living Treasure (Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan) awardee Magdalena Gamayo (framed photo). Funded by the Department of Public Works and Highways, the center will be a permanent place for local weavers to hone their skills and strengthen the Ilocano weaving tradition.

PNA/Leilanie Adriano

Gumarit is hopeful that the weaving center's opening will generate jobs and support micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in the province. 

Meanwhile, senior provincial tourism officer Xavier Ruiz said he believes that the center will become an additional attraction for tourists and arts and textile enthusiasts. 

But just as Gumayo celebrated her birthday, Filipino weaver Charito Esposo Cabulisan Cariaga also passed away at the age of 82. Ever since she suffered a mild stroke in May, her health has deteriorated, leading to her death on August 11.  

Cariaga previously served as the chairperson of Nagbacalan Loomweavers Multi-Purpose Cooperative, a small organization that helped protect weaving art in Ilocos Norte alive up to this day. 

Similarly, Gumayo has been teaching inabel weaving techniques to interested individuals through the local government's Project Inabel. The initiative also aims to provide economic opportunities for residents of Ilocos Norte.  

Among their handwoven products are curtains, tablecloths, bath towels, table runners, bed linen and bags. They also went as far as making shoes, dresses and face masks with inabel weaving. — Intern, Dominique Nicole Flores

