Family hurt in Cotabato grenade blast

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 5:30pm
Cotabato City in the southern Philippines is seen in this satellite image rendering. Google Earth

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A grenade explosion hit a house in Kabacan town in Cotabato at past 1:00 a.m., Sunday, hurting a family.

Col. Harold Ramos, Cotabato provincial police director, said Wadzere and Norma Salasal and their six-year-old daughter, Amanie, sustained shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies.

Personnel of the Kabacan Municipal Police Station are still validating reports by neighbors that a man threw a grenade inside the victims’ house in Barangay Kayaga through an open window, before running away.

Lt. Col. Maxim Peralta, Kabacan police chief, said barangay officials are helping probers from the Kabacan MPS investigate the grenade attack that injured the family and caused panic among villagers in houses nearby.

