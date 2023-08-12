^

Lone bettor bags P49.5-M Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot

Philstar.com
August 12, 2023 | 3:16pm
Lone bettor bags P49.5-M Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot
A man betting at Ultra Lotto 6/58.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Another multi-millionaire was born after winning the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s (PCSO) Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw on Friday.

The still unknown player placed his/her luck on the following combination: 50-46-57-40-04-19.

While the player won the P49,500,000 jackpot, it cannot be claimed in full. Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, lottery winnings above P10,000 are subject to 20% tax.

On the other hand, no one managed to bag the P50.8 million jackpot prize for the Megalotto 6/45 on Friday.

The prize needs to be claimed within a year of the lotto draw.

Failure to claim the winnings within the time period would be forfeited to form part of the charity fund. — James Relativo

