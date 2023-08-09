Mall sales, road works to be suspended in preparation for 2023 FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced the upcoming suspension of mall-wide sales and road works in selected Metro Manila thoroughfares starting this month, in preparation for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

According to the MMDA's Memorandum Circular No. 7, s. 2023, road works such as reblocking, utility works, pipe laying, road upgrading and excavation works will be temporarily halted at the following locations starting August 17 to September 10:

EDSA Monumento to SM Mall of Asia

Kalayaan Avenue, C5 Road to EDSA

Along Diokno Boulevard

P. Ocampo St., Taft Avenue to Roxas Boulevard

Roxas Boulevard, NIA Road to UN Avenue

Along Meralco Avenue

Ortigas Avenue, EDSA to C5 Road

EDSA North Avenue to Agham Road

"Moreover, conduct of mall-wide sales will also be prohibited in malls along EDSA and other areas affected by the FIBA World Cup 2023 to ensure that all affected roads will remain passable, clean, safe, and serviceable to all types of vehicles and pedestrians during the said period," according to a statement released by the MMDA on Wednesday.

"The memorandum circular, signed by MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes, was issued to all concerned offices, Department of Public Works and Highways-NCR Engineering Districts, local government units, utility companies, contractors, and shopping mall operators."

The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia are set to host the World Cup from August 25 to September 10, the first time in history wherein the tournament will be held by multiple nations.

The tournament will serve as qualification for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics. The Philippines last hosted the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 1978.