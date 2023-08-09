^

Nation

Mall sales, road works to be suspended in preparation for 2023 FIBA World Cup

James Relativo - Philstar.com
August 9, 2023 | 4:32pm
Mall sales, road works to be suspended in preparation for 2023 FIBA World Cup
Vehicles crawl through traffic along EDSA in Makati on July 14, 2021.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced the upcoming suspension of mall-wide sales and road works in selected Metro Manila thoroughfares starting this month, in preparation for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

According to the MMDA's Memorandum Circular No. 7, s. 2023, road works such as reblocking, utility works, pipe laying, road upgrading and excavation works will be temporarily halted at the following locations starting August 17 to September 10:

  • EDSA Monumento to SM Mall of Asia
  • Kalayaan Avenue, C5 Road to EDSA
  • Along Diokno Boulevard
  • P. Ocampo St., Taft Avenue to Roxas Boulevard
  • Roxas Boulevard, NIA Road to UN Avenue
  • Along Meralco Avenue
  • Ortigas Avenue, EDSA to C5 Road
  • EDSA North Avenue to Agham Road

"Moreover, conduct of mall-wide sales will also be prohibited in malls along EDSA and other areas affected by the FIBA World Cup 2023 to ensure that all affected roads will remain passable, clean, safe, and serviceable to all types of vehicles and pedestrians during the said period," according to a statement released by the MMDA on Wednesday.

"The memorandum circular, signed by MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes, was issued to all concerned offices, Department of Public Works and Highways-NCR Engineering Districts, local government units, utility companies, contractors, and shopping mall operators."

The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia are set to host the World Cup from August 25 to September 10, the first time in history wherein the tournament will be held by multiple nations.

The tournament will serve as qualification for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics. The Philippines last hosted the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 1978.

vuukle comment

EDSA

FIBA WORLD CUP

MALL SALE

METRO MANILA

METROPOLITAN MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 workers found dead in mall septic tank

2 workers found dead in mall septic tank

By Ed Amoroso | 4 days ago
Two persons were found dead in a septic tank at a mall in Sta. Rosa City in this province on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

CA orders release of 4 Chinese in POGO raid

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
The Court of Appeals has ordered the release of four Chinese workers who were taken into police custody following a raid on a Philippine offshore gaming operator in Las Piñas.
Nation
fbtw

DOJ to charge 4 judges for freeing 600 foreigners

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
The Department of Justice will file administrative complaints against four Las Piñas Regional Trial Court judges for freeing foreigners who were taken into custody during a raid in June on a Philippine offshore...
Nation
fbtw

Woman stabbed to death by daughter

By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
An argument over a water bill turned tragic after a woman hacked to death her mother in Barangay 76-A in this city.
Nation
fbtw

Bulacan house fire leaves 4 dead

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 19 hours ago
A fire broke out at a house in this town before dawn yesterday, leaving four family members dead.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

3 wounded in Masbate bomb blast

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Three people, including a barangay captain, were wounded when an improvised bomb planted by the roadside in Uson, Masbate exploded on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
Go aids trike operators, drivers in Pasay

Go aids trike operators, drivers in Pasay

19 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go provided assistance to members of local tricycle operators and drivers associations (TODAs) in Pasay City y...
Nation
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Nation
fbtw
Major Mayon eruption now remote &ndash; Phivolcs

Major Mayon eruption now remote – Phivolcs

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The possibility of a major eruption of Mayon Volcano is now low, although Alert Level 3 will remain in effect, according to...
Nation
fbtw
No typhoon seen this week

No typhoon seen this week

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
State meteorologists are not expecting any typhoon to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this week despite the cloud...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with