^

Nation

Batangas lawmaker’s staff shot dead

Ed Amoroso - The Philippine Star
August 6, 2023 | 12:00am

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A staff member of Batangas first district Rep. Eric Buhain was killed in a gun attack in Balayan town on Friday afternoon.

Edgardo Sanbuenaventura Jr., 51, suffered 11 gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

The victim was shot near a flea market in Barangay Ermita-Calzada at around 4:55 p.m., Balayan police chief Maj. Domingo Ballesteros Jr. said, citing initial investigation.

Witnesses said the assailants escaped on a motorcycle.

Probers are eyeing a grudge as the motive for the killing.

Ballesteros said video footage of closed-circuit television cameras near the scene of the crime are being reviewed to identify the gunmen.

BATANGAS
