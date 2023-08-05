^

Nation

Slain physician laid to rest, confessed killer face murder case

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 5, 2023 | 3:16pm
Slain physician laid to rest, confessed killer face murder case
A policeman fixes a portrait of Maria Vicenta Tello, adorned with flowers, inside the Queen of Peace Church in Cotabato City.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Relatives and friends buried on Saturday morning the cremated remains of a popular physician brutally killed here last July 23 by his staff who had confessed to the crime, now under police custody.

Medical practitioners here and from towns around and some 300 other sympathizers attended the burial of the obstetrician-gynecologist Maria Vicenta Tello at the Marian Hills Memorial Park in nearby Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Tello’s spouse, Agustin, is a retired police general who had served, while colonel yet, as provincial police director of Maguindanao that got divided into Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte via a plebiscite last year.

“We are grieving but our grief is somehow consoled with a belief that the wheel of justice will soon roll over his confessed killer, " Tello’s husband said.

Tello was strangled to death, while inside a function facility in one of the buildings in the Cotabato Regional Medical Center here by his staff, Nasrudin Endaila, after confronting him about his having mishandled large sums of monthly dues paid by doctors to the Cotabato Medical Society, where she was a treasurer.

Endaila admitted his having embezzled the funds after narrating how she killed and buried Tello in a secluded area inside the CRMC compound during a press briefing Thursday, presided over by Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao and senior officials of the Cotabato City Police Office.

Endaila’s admission of his offense was done after investigators had found earlier the same day, with the help of CRMC personnel, the spot where he buried Tello.

Col. Querubin Manalang Jr., city police director, said the incarcerated Endaila is now awaiting prosecution for murder.

vuukle comment

MURDER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fake cosmetic doctor charged

Fake cosmetic doctor charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Criminal complaints were filed against a Chinese national who was arrested in Makati City on Monday for allegedly practicing...
Nation
fbtw
2 workers found dead in mall septic tank

2 workers found dead in mall septic tank

By Ed Amoroso | 16 hours ago
Two persons were found dead in a septic tank at a mall in Sta. Rosa City in this province on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Grandpa detained; uncle and dad hunted for raping kin in Cotabato

Grandpa detained; uncle and dad hunted for raping kin in Cotabato

By John Unson | 22 hours ago
The police had arrested a 74-year-old grandfather in General Santo City wanted for allegedly raping a 15-year-old grandd...
Nation
fbtw

Helper, 19, arrested for rape

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
A 19-year-old man was arrested for rape by Caloocan police in Novaliches, Quezon City on Thursday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Crime rate down 6.69 percent in Q2 &ndash; PNP

Crime rate down 6.69 percent in Q2 – PNP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The crime rate in the country dropped by nearly seven percent during the second quarter of the year, according to the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Barangay, SK COC forms available online

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Certificates of candidacy forms for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Oct. 30 are now available on the official website of the Commission on Elections.
Nation
fbtw

MMDA eyes rainwater basins vs El Niño threat

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Chief executives in Metro Manila are working to collect rainwater amid a looming dry spell caused by the El Niño phenomenon in the country.
Nation
fbtw

Senator’s son loses savings to scam

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
A son of Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito reportedly lost his savings after falling victim to scammers last month.
Nation
fbtw

DSWD, DHSUD to set up street dwellers’ shelters

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development are working to set up temporary shelters for families and individuals in street situation.
Nation
fbtw

Over 100 subject to inquest over cybercrime hub raid

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
More than 100 hundred individuals – 20 Chinese nationals and over 80 Filipinos – so far were subjected to inquest proceedings in connection with a raid on a company allegedly involved in cybercrimes,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with