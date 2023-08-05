^

Nation

Angat Dam now above normal water level

Ramon Efren Lazaro - The Philippine Star
August 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Angat Dam now above normal water level
The Angat Dam is photographed as its water level continues to decline due to dry season on July 6, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MALOLOS, Philippines — The water level in Angat Dam further increased by almost a meter yesterday.

On the other hand, Ipo Dam terminated water release while Bustos Dam reduced spillage.

Records from the Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) showed that the water level in Angat Dam increased to 198.85 meters or .79 meters higher compared to the previous day.

The water elevation was 18.85 meters higher than its normal operating level of 180 meters, but still below its normal high water level of 212 meters.

The PDRRMO said Ipo Dam terminated water spillage as of 6 a.m. yesterday.

Josephine Salazar, National Irrigation Administration regional director for Central Luzon, said Bustos Dam closed its two sluice gates.

Only Sluice Gate No. 3 remained raised at two meters.

Salazar said Bustos Dam is releasing only 56 cubic meters per second (cms) of water on its downstream river system.

The release of water from Bustos Dam, which according to Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando was more than 700 cms, was blamed for widespread flooding in the province.

ANGAT DAM

WATER
