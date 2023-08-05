Man, 74, nabbed for rape

COTABATO CITY , Philippines — A man accused of raping his 15-year-old granddaughter was arrested in Magpet town in Cotabato on Wednesday.

The 74-year-old suspect was apprehended based on a warrant for two counts of rape issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 23 Judge Jose Tabusares in Kidapawan, town police chief Maj. Rolando Dillera Jr. said.

The suspect was arrested in Purok 7 in Barangay Binay.

Local officials and barangay leaders are helping the police look for two other persons who also allegedly raped the girl in separate incidents in recent months.

Police said one of the suspects is the father of the victim.