Grandpa detained; uncle and dad hunted for raping kin in Cotabato

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 6:10pm
COTABATO CITY— The police had arrested a 74-year-old grandfather in General Santo City wanted for allegedly raping a 15-year-old granddaughter.

The authorities added that they are still searching for two others, also accused of molesting the victim.

The Police Regional Office-12 in General Santos City and the municipal police chief of Magpet, Major Rolando Dillera Jr., had separately confirmed Friday the arrest of the suspect, Vicente Yson Samillano, 74, now locked in a detention facility.

The Regional Trial Court Branch 23 in Kidapawan City issued last month a warrant of the arrest for Samillano for two counts of rape, signed by Judge Jose Tabusares.

On Friday, Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of PRO-12, said that Samillano was arrested Wednesday in Purok 7 in Barangay Binay, Magpet after vigilant villagers reported his presence in the area.

Local officials and barangay leaders are reportedly helping the local police search for two other suspects, one of them the victim’s biological patriarch, who had allegedly abused her too in separate incidents in recent months.

The suspects are now subject of a police manhunt.

